Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

