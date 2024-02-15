Roth Capital Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

