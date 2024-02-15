Leerink Partnrs Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GMAB opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

