Roth Capital Weighs in on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

