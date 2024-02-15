Vox Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vox Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Vox Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 4.1 %

VOXR opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.