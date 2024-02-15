FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.59.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$214.79 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

