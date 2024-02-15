Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.95%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

