Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 450,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 717,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

