Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.72 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,337,825 shares of company stock valued at $754,385,719. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

