Cormark Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.16. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

