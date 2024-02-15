Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,938 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

