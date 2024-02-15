Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,940 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 396,405 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,303,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

