Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.49% of American National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.