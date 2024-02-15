SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,937 shares of company stock worth $4,684,311 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

