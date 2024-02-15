Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 17,686 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 280.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Nelnet worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 261,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NNI opened at $90.85 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

