Acala Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $112.69 million and $8.70 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11679304 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $9,293,540.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars.

