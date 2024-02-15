Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $88.57

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

