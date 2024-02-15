Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $308,282.94 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $308,282.94 and approximately $42,699.50 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03102091 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $41,972.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

