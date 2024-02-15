HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $311,527.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060089 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $308,330.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

