Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

