Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $184.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $395,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

