Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $367.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $399.96 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $399.99. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $6,191,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

