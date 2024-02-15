Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

NYSE CRL opened at $245.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.49. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

