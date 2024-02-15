SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.47 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $907.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

