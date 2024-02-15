Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

