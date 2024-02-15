CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRSP stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $79.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

