JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

