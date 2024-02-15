The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

