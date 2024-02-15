Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.