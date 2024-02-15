Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 250,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,693,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 833,124 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

