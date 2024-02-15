Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Immunovant stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

