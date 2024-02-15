Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) & Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Financial Analysis

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Boot Barn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boot Barn and Hibbett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 8 0 2.80 Hibbett 1 2 5 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Boot Barn presently has a consensus target price of $101.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Hibbett has a consensus target price of $64.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Boot Barn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Hibbett.

This table compares Boot Barn and Hibbett’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $1.66 billion 1.65 $170.55 million $5.37 16.84 Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.50 $128.06 million $8.55 8.46

Boot Barn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hibbett. Hibbett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boot Barn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 9.62% 19.52% 10.43% Hibbett 6.43% 28.35% 11.55%

Summary

Boot Barn beats Hibbett on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boot Barn



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Hibbett



Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

