Head-To-Head Comparison: Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) & Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $1.41 million 108.04 -$39.70 million N/A N/A Ensysce Biosciences $2.52 million 1.12 -$24.17 million ($22.18) -0.04

Ensysce Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abeona Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.89%. Ensysce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,122.22%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -187.76% -60.86% Ensysce Biosciences -401.40% -6,580.48% -261.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative which releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.