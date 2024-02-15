Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,873.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,148 shares of company stock worth $4,797,227. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 524,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.