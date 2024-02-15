Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Declines By 11.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BTCY stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

