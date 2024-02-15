UGE International (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 61606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

UGE International Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.59 million. Research analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

