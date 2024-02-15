Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Declines By 26.3%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Vaccinex by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 578,764 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.75. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

