Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Drops By 33.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 729,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,183.48% and a negative net margin of 797.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

About Verb Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

