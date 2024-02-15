Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 197732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

USA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Canada cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a market cap of C$64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.94 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

