Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 32.8%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 170,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

