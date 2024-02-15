Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $950.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.00) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.00), with a volume of 14314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 937 ($11.83).
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
