Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 7.5%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VBNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VersaBank Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VersaBank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VersaBank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 24.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.