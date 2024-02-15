Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 7.5%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VersaBank Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of VBNK stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
VersaBank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.