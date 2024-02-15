American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 84,420 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $210.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

