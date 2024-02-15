Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vericity Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VERY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vericity has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vericity by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

