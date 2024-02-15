Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,739 shares of company stock worth $2,146,004 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

