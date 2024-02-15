Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 17.9%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.95% and a negative net margin of 1,468.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

