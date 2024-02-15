Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Birks Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
