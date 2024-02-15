Blair William & Co. IL Sells 396 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $86.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

