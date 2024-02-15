Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of Cellebrite DI worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.6 %

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

