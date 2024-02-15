Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

